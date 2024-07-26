4 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has reacted to claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, about a $34.9 million ambulance spare parts contract.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, July 25, the contract was originally signed by the now-defunct Ministry of Special Development Initiatives with Service Auto Group Ghana Limited.

The contract included after-sales repair and maintenance for 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 315 CDI ambulances purchased by the government in 2019.

The statement came after Mr. Ablakwa expressed concerns about probable impropriety in the purchase, prompting him to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The former Deputy Education Minister stated that the contract was quickly approved by the Finance Minister five days before his resignation and that the company had already received $10 million.

Mr Ablakwa claims that his actions are intended to protect the nation’s remaining funds. He questioned the authenticity of Service Auto Group Ghana Limited, noting that the firm was founded on April 24, 2020, a year after the ambulances were commissioned in 2019.

The outspoken MP expressed worries about the company’s ability to repair the ambulances and was startled that the government hired them despite critical reports from the Auditor-General that called the company’s integrity into doubt.

Without directly addressing the corruption claims, the Ministry of Health stated that the Finance Minister acted only upon the request of the Health Ministry after the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives was dissolved.

“The Ministry of Health would like to act only upon the request of the Health Ministry after the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives was dissolved to clarify that the Service Provider, Ghana Auto Group Limited, has not been paid an amount of $34.9 million as widely reported.”

“The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring a sustainable maintenance regime for all fleets procured for the National Ambulance Service to provide reliable, efficient, and safe emergency medical services,” a statement issued by the Ministry read in part.

The Ministry further stated that it is willing to help any attempt to further clarify this matter in the public’s interest.