Thirty-five of the 231 Ghanaians who were deported from Kuwait last week have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its Covid-19 case management update on May 31.

The 231 deportees were said to have tested negative for the virus in Kuwait before embarking on the chartered flight to Ghana.

However, upon their arrival last Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 the Ghanaians were tested for Covid-19 out of which about 15 per cent tested positive.

All the Ghanaians are currently observing their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The 35 positive cases are part of the 113 more cases that have been confirmed across the country.

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count as of May 31, 2020, is 7,881 positive cases.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,841 with 36 deaths.

Ghana’s borders have remained closed since March 2020, as part of measures to stop the importation of the novel Coronavirus into the country.

But, the government is currently granting a special dispensation to allow for some categories of Ghanaians outside the country to return home.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to update the country in a nationwide televised address tonight where he is expected to relax some of the restrictions.

Daily Guide