The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The 35-year-old man, Daniel Darkwa, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court, presided over by Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, a relieving judge, that the complaint was a seamstress and mother of the 13-year-old girl.

The complaint and victim lived at Abehenease, a suburb of Amasaman, while Darkwa, the convict, lived at Amasaman near the railways.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the convict and the victim’s father were childhood friends and even lived with the victim’s grandmother in the same house before relocating to their various residences.

The victim, therefore, grew up to know the convict as her “uncle” and anytime she visited her grandmother, Darkwa gave her pastries, the court heard.

On November 7, at about 0630 hours, when the victim was going to school, she passed by her grandmother’s house to greet her as she normally did.

Prosecution said when Darkwa saw her, he lured her into his container (place of abode) and had sexual intercourse with her on a cloth spread on the floor.

He gave her GH₵10.00 after the act and allowed her to go to school.

The court heard that the girl, on reaching school, confided in her class teacher and her mother, the complainant, was informed.

Prosecution said the complainant caused Darkwa’s arrest and handed him over to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The convict was rearrested, cautioned and he admitted the offence.

After investigations he was charged and arraigned.

