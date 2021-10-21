2 hours ago

As part of measures to eliminate malaria in Ghana, Bliss GVS Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company providing quality medicines has donated a range of pharmaceutical products to aid the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Police Hospital effectively combat malaria.

The donated medications include Lonart, P-Alaxin, Gsunate and Gvither injections valued at a total cost of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis. (GH₵75, 000.00 for each hospital).

The gesture according to Mr. Joshua Affram, the Institutional Manager of Bliss GVS Ghana Limited, forms part of the company’s social responsibility to reach out to the Ghanaian population who needs help to overcome malaria.

“This is part of our continued efforts of providing medicines easily accessible to the people of Ghana particularly antimalarial and other essential medicines to help eradicate malaria holistically from Ghana and Africa making it continent free of malaria”, he posited.

Interacting with journalists on the sidelines of the donation, Mr Affram revealed: “We did similar presentations to the Ridge Hospital and the Korlebu Teaching Hospital in Accra on the occasion of World Malaria Day this year” adding, “we are firm and resolute in our commitment to achieve our objectives with continuity as our hallmark”.

At the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obadai, the Commander received the suppositories on behalf of the management of the facility.

His excitement knew no bounds as he thanked the donors for the gesture and pledged its outfit’s commitment that the drugs would be used for its intended purpose to achieve results.

Elated ACP Dr. Ellen Sam, the Chief Pharmacist of the Ghana Police Hospital who equally received the donations on behalf of the management of the facility said: “We all know how drugs are very important in any healthcare facility and especially looking at the fact that we are in a malaria endemic zone”.

“The antimalarial drugs would go a long way to help manage our clients who visit our facility with malaria. We say a big thank you for this gesture that you have done to us”, she further noted.

The event was graced by some officials from the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ghana Health Service. Mr. Audrey Bonsu from PSGH, Mr. Harry Okyere from MOH and Ms Frederica from Ghana Health Services. They lauded Bliss GVS pharma for the initiative in eradicating malaria in Ghana through their campaign “ACT FOR AFRICA-MALARIA FREE CONTINENT”.

Also representing the management of the 37 military and the Ghana Police Hospital include Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obadai (Commander), Lieutenant Colonel Alex Abiti (General Administrator), Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mintah (Medical Administrator), ACP Dr. Ellen Sam(Chief Pharmacist) and DCOP Ebenezer Awusi-Enim among others.

Bliss GVS Pharma is the world’s largest manufacturer and provider of quality medicines and essentials with easy accessibility as a focus to all backed by a mandate to eradicate malaria in Africa.

The global pharmaceutical giant is visible and locally represented in Ghana by the name Bliss GVS, Asterisk Life Sciences Ghana’.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor