At least four (4) persons have been reported dead following an accident at Nante near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.
According to a report by Kasapafmonline, the crash has also left scores of people injured.
A local Journalist Nana Yaw Aboagye reports about 24 casualties are involved while four persons including three females and a male died on the spot.
The Kumasi to Gushegu bound bus with registration number GR-5865 L was carting goods with other passengers onboard.
According to reports, the driver of the Neoplan bus lost control, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.
