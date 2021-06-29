2 hours ago

At least four (4) persons have been reported dead following an accident at Nante near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

According to a report by Kasapafmonline, the crash has also left scores of people injured.

A local Journalist Nana Yaw Aboagye reports about 24 casualties are involved while four persons including three females and a male died on the spot.

The Kumasi to Gushegu bound bus with registration number GR-5865 L was carting goods with other passengers onboard.

According to reports, the driver of the Neoplan bus lost control, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.