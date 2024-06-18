1 hour ago

The Bidiem Police have arrested four forest guards after they reportedly shot and injured a chainsaw operator in the area.

Police revealed that the suspects, employed by Akaa Security Company, were contracted to protect the Logs and Lumber Limited (LL) concession. During their routine patrols in the Nkrabea Forest Reserve, they spotted and shot the victim, identified only as Akwasi.

Upon hearing of the incident, the youth of Kogyaeme village near Adansi Akrofuom stormed the area with intentions to lynch the suspects, who had taken refuge at the home of Nana Kofi Adu, the Odikro of Kogyaeme village.

He immediately informed the police, who stormed the house where the youth had gathered and arrested the suspects: Collins Mensah, aged 27; Baba Anabilla, aged 33; Joshua Amofa, aged 28; and Christopher Fiatsi, aged 24.

Items retrieved from the suspects included a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, two AAA and one BB live cartridges, an axe, two cutlasses, a leather bag containing assorted tools, two unregistered motorbikes, and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, police disclosed that all health facilities within the Obuasi municipality have been visited, but there is neither a trace of the victim nor any record of him in the facilities visited so far.

Source: Ghanaweb