5 hours ago

Four cardiothoracic surgeons from the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, together with a former administrative staff member of the centre, have filed a lawsuit against renowned surgeon and former government minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and his son, Yaw Frimpong-Boateng, over a dispute involving residential properties in Accra.

The five plaintiffs—Dr. Kow Entsua-Mensah, Professor Ernest Adibuer Aniteye, Dr. David Abraham Kotei, Dr. Lawrence Agyeman Sereboe and Lucy Agyemang, a former stenographer secretary at the centre—filed the legal action through their lawyers, Amenuvor and Associates, on March 12, 2026.

Dispute

According to the statement of claim accompanying the writ of summons, the dispute traces back to around the year 2000 when the National Cardiothoracic Centre, then headed by Professor Frimpong-Boateng, sought to provide housing for medical practitioners who had dedicated their services to the facility.

The centre subsequently acquired parcels of land at Okpoi Gonno along the Spintex Road in Accra and began constructing residential buildings on the site up to the lintel level.

The plaintiffs say that several doctors and nurses of the centre, including themselves, were allocated portions of the land between 2006 and 2009 with the understanding that they would complete the unfinished buildings using their personal funds and thereafter occupy them.

According to the claim, the doctors and the former secretary invested their own resources to complete the structures and have since taken possession of the properties, living in them continuously and exclusively for nearly two decades without interference.

Claim of Ownership

The plaintiffs argue that since taking possession of the properties in 2006, they have exercised full ownership and control over the homes, including paying utility bills and covering other associated expenses.

They further contend that Professor Frimpong-Boateng and his son allowed them to complete and occupy the buildings without objection for more than 17 years and are therefore legally prevented from denying their ownership rights.

The lawsuit states that any attempt by the defendants to reclaim the properties at this stage is “unconscionable, wrongful and contrary to equity and good conscience.”

Rent Control Complaint

The plaintiffs also referenced a complaint reportedly filed by Professor Frimpong-Boateng at the Rent Control Department Ghana in February 2026.

In that complaint, the former minister allegedly asserted ownership of the properties and claimed that the doctors and the former secretary were allowed to occupy the houses temporarily out of goodwill, with no formal agreement transferring ownership or establishing tenancy.

However, the plaintiffs insist that no landlord-tenant relationship has ever existed between them and Professor Frimpong-Boateng and describe the Rent Control complaint as misleading and an attempt to wrongfully evict them.

Allegations of Intimidation

The doctors further claim that the former minister later visited the properties and allegedly wrote a warning message on the buildings stating: “THIS PROPERTY IS SOLD. MOVE OUT BY 16/03/2026.”

They argue that this act amounts to harassment, intimidation and an unlawful attempt to dispossess them of properties they claim to have developed with their own resources.

Reliefs Being Sought

The plaintiffs are asking the court to grant several reliefs, including:

A declaration that they are the lawful owners of the properties allocated to them at Okpoi Gonno.

A perpetual injunction restraining Professor Frimpong-Boateng and his son from interfering with their possession and quiet enjoyment of the properties.

An order directing the defendants to remove the inscription ordering them to vacate the houses.

General damages for alleged trespass and unlawful interference with their proprietary rights.

Payment of legal costs and other related expenses.

The case is expected to proceed in court as the parties seek a judicial determination on the ownership and rights over the disputed properties.