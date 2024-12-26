3 hours ago

Viral video on social media has showed young Priscilla, a 4-year old cured leper at the Weija Leprosarium back on her feat after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, sponsored a successful surgery to replace her limb in Italy.

Young Priscilla, who was abandoned by her parents at birth due to her condition, has been under the care of Father Andrew Campbell at the Weija Leprosarium, and she had her leg eventually amputated in Ghana, following many unsuccessful attempts to treat legs, which had been affected.

Vice President Bawumia, who is a Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, and frequent visitor to the Weija Leprosarium, met young Priscilla and decided to assist her by funding her trip and medical cost in Italy for a special procedure to first treat her amputated leg, and also fix a special prosthetics for her.

After a 5-month stay in Italy for the procudeure and recovery at one of the best facilities in the world for such procedures, little Priscilla is finally back to Ghana and walking again.

Together with her guardian, Father Andrews Campbell and other officials of the Weija Leprosarium, they went straight to Dr. Bawumia's residence, following Priscilla’s arrival at the airport in Accra.

In the video, which showed Bawumia extremely excited as he warmly welcomed Priscilla, the little girl, who was equally happy is heard saying "I'm walking for Dr. Bawumia."

Dr. Bawumia, who has shared the exciting scene on his Facebook page, described the moment as a "Christmas gift" for him.

"To God be the glory," Dr. Bawumia said.