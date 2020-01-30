3 hours ago

Kwadwo Sarkodie 40-year-old farmer has been killed in a motor accident on the Huni-Valley Damang road.

The deceased and his colleague Kwadwo Grumah who was riding an unregistered Haojin motorbike hails from Kurantin Number two in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and were on an errand from Huni-Valley towards Damang.

On reaching a popular spot called Chief Nkwanta, Grumah runs into a stationary Nissan Sunny taxi cab with registration number GW 3874-12.

The pillion rider was pronounced dead on arrival at the Apinto government hospital as he sustained a severe head injury.

Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) in Tarkwa, who confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said that the accident occurred at about 1530 hours on January 27 and that the rider was on admission at the same health facility.

He said the body of the deceased was deposited at the same hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy.

The taxi cab and motorbike have been confiscated at the Huni-Valley police station for testing, adding that, efforts are underway to arrest the driver of the stationary vehicle.

GNA