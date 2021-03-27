40-year-old man shot in the head during robbery attack in Kumasi

The victim, Emmanuel Owusu Antwi, 40, a road engineer and a staff of Joshob Construction Limited is receiving further treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after being referred by the Tafo Government Hospital.

The incident occurred at his Buokrom residence in the Manhyia North Constituency while he was returning from work.

The gun-wielding men reportedly laid siege at the entrance of the victim’s house and robbed him of his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle at gunpoint.

“When he parked to open the gate, some guys emerged from a vehicle and started shooting. They asked him to get out of the car and before he could do so one of them shot through the window hitting his head in the process”, a close family friend who pleaded anonymity narrated.

The police at the Ashanti Regional Headquarters confirmed his vehicle had been retrieved but did not give any further updates.

The victim had suffered similar attacks within the spate of one year raising concerns about issues of foul play.

“Of course the wife is traumatized she has been crying…Not much has been heard from the police but for me the coincidence of this happening two times in less than a year raises eye brows”, the family friend said.