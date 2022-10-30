4 hours ago

A 42-year-old woman is looking for a husband and has shared her predicament on social media so that potential husbands can link up.

The Zambian woman whose name is Vanessa Funga is a teacher and claims to have no child or husband.

She took to her Twitter handle @VanessaFungamw2 to share her plea.

"Am 42 yrs looking for a man to marry me.I have no kid and am working teacher by professional."

Marriage in the African setting is seen by many as a necessity that when any adult is not married at some stage in life he/she bears the brunt of his family and society as a whole.

This societal pressure mostly pushes a lot of people into marriages for the sake of it and to have peace of mind.

Unmarried persons are treated with disdain and are sometimes branded irresponsible by society.

Aside from that the urge for procreation to continue the family lineage makes marriage imperative for most people,