1 hour ago

Founder of Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hurds Foundation, Eva Ankrah has disclosed that 45 students got pregnant during the closure of schools in the Wassa East district of the Western Region.

Out of this number, she said, 35 have recently delivered.

In March 2020, schools in Ghana were closed down to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

After schools reopened in January 2021 however, many girls have not reported to school yet in Daboase, the capital of the Wassa East district.

To address this situation, the District Assembly is collaborating with some NGOs working in the district to get the girls back to the classroom.

In an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, on Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, Eva Ankrah disclosed that “45 girls got pregnant during the COVID-19 schools break, 35 have given birth while 10 are expectant mothers.

She indicated that such circumstances should not halt their education as the Ghana Education Service (GES) has made provision for such situations.

“They can apply for leave of absence which is a duration of 3 months”, she stated.

She also cautioned young girls to take their studies serious in other secure to their future.