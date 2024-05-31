Five students of Apam Senior High School (SHS) in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region are currently in custody at the Apam District Police Command.

They are being held for allegedly assaulting their classmates during a fight on campus over the weekend.

"Five Apam Senior High School Students in Police Custody Following Alleged Assault
“Five Apam Senior High School Students in Police Custody Following Alleged Assault

According to reports, one of the victims who nearly lost an eye is currently undergoing treatment at St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital in Apam.

He is said to have sustained a deep cut at the back of his eye.

"Five Apam Senior High School Students in Police Custody Following Alleged Assault

Presently, the suspects, representatives from the Gomoa West Education Directorate, school authorities from Apam SHS are at the Police station assisting with investigations.

"Five Apam Senior High School Students in Police Custody Following Alleged Assault
“Five Apam Senior High School Students in Police Custody Following Alleged Assault

Meanwhile, family members of the suspects are also at the Apam District Police Commander to secure bail.