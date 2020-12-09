9 hours ago

With forex trading expanding across the world, it has become more popular in African countries. This can be attributed to the number of forex brokers which now allow for traders from several African countries to join the forex market.

Ghanaian traders are not excluded from this and traders will find that there are popular, reputable brokers that cater adequately for their trading needs and objectives.

1. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a multi-asset, multi-regulated, and award-winning broker which offers Ghanaian traders with more than 250 financial instruments to trade including forex, commodities, indices, options, and several others.

AvaTrade is one of the most popular brokers in the industry and traders are offered with dedicated customer support, competitive trading conditions, tight spreads, powerful trading platforms, and more.

2. XM

XM is a well-regulated broker which offers Ghanaian traders with competitive trading conditions, more than 1,000 financial instruments which can be traded, a range of bonuses and promotions, and more.

XM is one of the largest brokers and when trading with this broker, Ghanaian traders will find that their trading needs, and objectives are adequately catered for. With a range of markets, powerful trading platforms, dedicated account managers, and more, traders have what they need to add a competitive edge to their forex trading.

3. IG

IG is another large broker which is regulated and authorized to facilitate trades of traders from around the world. Despite their trading needs, objectives, and level of trading experience, Ghanaian traders are welcomed and offered some of the best trading conditions.

In addition, IG also offers competitive spreads, deep liquidity, low trading and non-trading fees, more than 17,000 tradable financial instruments, adequate education, dedicated customer support, and more.

4. Exness

Exness is a broker which is not only well-established but also well-regulated and reputable. Exness is strictly overseen, regulated, and authorized to provide trading solutions and services to traders from around the world.

When using Exness to facilitate their trades, Ghanaian traders are offered with a choice between a standard or professional account, access to the powerful and popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, low minimum deposits, tight spreads, and more, as part of this broker’s extensive offering.

In addition, Ghanaian traders can rest assured that their funds are protected and kept in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, and that they receive only the best liquidity from popular liquidity providers.

5. Plus500

Plus500 is another reputable and popular broker which is strictly regulated and overseen by several regulatory entities in facilitating trades. There are more than 300,000 traders who have registered accounts with Plus500 and who make use of this broker’s comprehensive trading solutions.

When trading with Plus500, Ghanaian traders have access to trade more than 2,000 financial instruments through proprietary, powerful and dynamic trading platforms and in addition, traders have access to transparent fee schedules, tight spreads, low commissions, and more.

Plus500 places emphasis on ensuring that traders’ needs and objectives are met despite the trading experience of traders or their various trading styles.

