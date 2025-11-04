2 hours ago

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted five individuals in connection with the overdose death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro.

The suspects, identified as Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant McIver, John Nicolas, and Roy Nicolas, are accused of running a fentanyl distribution network that sold counterfeit prescription opioid pills through social media to teenagers and young adults in New York City.

According to authorities, the network is linked to the overdose deaths of three 19-year-olds, including De Niro-Rodriguez, Akira Stein, the daughter of Blondie co-founder Chris Stein, and a third unnamed victim.

The defendants allegedly used social media and encrypted messaging apps to sell thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in New York between January and July 2023.

The investigation, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, uncovered a complex network of dealers who sold counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl to teenagers and young adults.

The DEA stated that the defendants were aware that their drugs were causing overdoses, but they continued to sell them anyway.

The five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and alprazolam, resulting in the deaths of De Niro-Rodriguez, Stein, and the third victim. If convicted, they face a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Robert De Niro, a legendary actor and grandfather of the deceased, expressed his deep distress over the loss of his beloved grandson in a statement.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson, who was the only child of my daughter Drena,” De Niro said.

Chris Stein, the father of Akira Stein, also released a statement, thanking officials for their efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice. “We thank the officials for this hope of some justice for her,” Stein said.