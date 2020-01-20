1 hour ago

Five Police officers at Bimbilla in the Northern Region have been interdicted by the Police Administration for allegedly assaulting a driver and injuring him in the process.

The officers are Corporal (Cpl), Kenneth Amoah Korsah, Lance Corporal ( L/Cpl), Prince Agyemang Duah, L/Cpl, Prince Setordzi Mmadzi , L/Cpl, Bruce Xonam and L/Cpl Samuel Takyi.

A release issue and signed by the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt), Mr. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong said the affected officers together with others were detailed for snap checks and patrol duties on the Bimbilla-Yendi road on January 16, 2019.

He said on the same date at about 9.30pm, the victim driver who was driving an articulated truck was allegedly signaled by the officers at the first check point on the stretch to stop but he refused and drove through the check point.

He said officers on the second and third check points were alerted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their signals and drove through the check points.

That, he explained, the officers therefore called the Bimbilla mobile patrol team to assist in arresting the driver.

According to him, when the driver got to Yendi, he abandoned the vehicle at the Gbewaa Palace and sought refuge there.

Supt Acheampong said the officers entered the palace, arrested the victim and allegedly assaulted him, injuring him in the process.

The release said the Police Administration is against officers assaulting suspects who are arrested.

He explained that the officers have been interdicted to allow for thorough investigations into the matter.

The released stated further that the Northern Regional Crime Office has been directed to institute investigations into the case.

He also called on any person who at any stage was an eye witness to the case or has any information that can assist the police in their investigations to contact the police.