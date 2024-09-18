1 hour ago

50 Cent has seized the opportunity to throw shade at his long-time rival, Diddy, after authorities revealed they uncovered a staggering 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during raids on the rapper’s homes back in March.

This revelation comes in the wake of Diddy’s arrest on September 17.

Since Diddy’s arrest, the buzz around his legal troubles has been unrelenting. A 14-page indictment, which was unsealed recently, has charged Diddy with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment has dominated headlines, prompting 50 Cent to weigh in with a characteristic jab on Instagram.

In a playful post, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself with actress and TV host Drew Barrymore, captioning it, “Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

The indictment details the shocking discovery of over 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil, which were seized during the raids of Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

The indictment also alleges that Diddy hosted drug-fuelled sex parties, known as “Freak Offs,” where he supposedly provided narcotics and arranged for women to be flown in for sexual activities.

Authorities also confiscated video footage from these parties, as well as three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers.

Diddy, who was officially indicted by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, appeared in court on September 17.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite offering a $50 million bail package, he was denied pretrial release.