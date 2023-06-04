14 hours ago

About 50 church members of Resurrection Power New Generation Church have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving four cars.

The incident happened at Menskrom Weija Junction on the Accra- Kasoa highway

The four cars are Tata bus for Resurrection Power New Generation Church, an old Benz, KIA Rio taxi and a Toyota Vitz belonging to a police officer.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the police officer, who was driving from Kasoa tollbooth to Accra, made a wrong overtaking and in the process crossed the bus leading to the accident.

Upon getting to Weija junction traffic light, the police car rammed into the church bus which also in turn rammed into two other cars parked along the shoulder of the road.

In an interview with Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, some of the eyewitness blamed the police officer in the Toyota Vitz for the accident.

Eyewitness said two of the church members are feared dead while many of them are seriously injured.

The bus was carrying about 80 passengers including children.

A taxi driver, whose car was affected, also blamed the accident on the police officer.

Personnel of the Ghana Fire Service and the police team were at the scene to ensure free flow of traffic.