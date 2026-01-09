2 days ago

A deranged career criminal with more than a dozen busts on his rap sheet allegedly stabbed a devoted Bronx dad to death in a senseless, random attack this week, cops and sources said.

George Ennin, 53, was walking to his security guard job around 2 p.m. Monday when he was suddenly jumped by a complete stranger and stabbed multiple times just blocks from his home.

Ennin, a father of two, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but could not be saved, authorities said Wednesday.

Police later charged Sean Jones, a 38-year-old repeat offender with a history of violent assaults in Manhattan and the Bronx, with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession in the unprovoked attack outside 3077 Third Avenue in Mott Haven, police said.

Ricky Javier, who works at Daisy’s Pizza around the corner, said he heard chilling “screams.”

“I couldn’t see what was happening [but] I saw the attacker running away,” he told The Post. “We live in the Bronx, so you basically get used to it.”

Ennin was the beloved father of two girls, ABC 7 reported.

“This man was one in a million, he was a diamond in the rough,” the victim’s neighbor, Michele King, told the outlet. “He raised two daughters single-handedly.”

Jones fled on foot but was busted by the NYPD in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. He was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources said Jones has 15 prior unsealed arrests dating to 2012, including for robbery, assault, forgery and criminal sale of marijuana — and was the subject of four prior police reports of an emotionally disturbed person.

In one incident in 2013, Jones was charged with biting a cop while being busted in a subway fare-beating case, the sources said.

Police said he also slugged a 38-year-old woman on East 166th Street and Trinity Avenue in the Bronx on March 12, 2019, and stole her benefits card before running off.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office said he pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery on Nov. 22, 2019, and was sentenced to four months of probation as a violent felony offender.

Ennin’s Bronx neighbors mourned his senseless slaying.

“He was a really nice man, good father,” one downstairs neighbor said. “They were a quiet family.”