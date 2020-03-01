59 minutes ago

It was a very good weekend for German born Ghanaian International Prince Osei Owusu as he scored the winner in his side's 4-3 triumph over Chemnitz.

The Ghanaian was on the pitch for only seven minutes as he was a second half substitute for Timo Gebhart in the 83rd minute.

His goal ensured that his side TSV 1860 Munich who play in the third tier of the German league picked all three points in Satuyday's game.

After featuring in the league win on Saturday against Chemnitz for only seven minutes,Prince Osei Owusu played for the Reserves in a test game against TSV Rain.

Striker Prince Osei Owusu was once again the difference maker as after his last minute goal in the league against Chemnitz, Owusu was the decisive man in the friendly against TSV Rain a day later.

The 23-year-old netted in the 85th minute with a penalty to make it 3-2 for the Lions.

Coach Michael Köllner let the reserves play against the twelfth team of the Regionalliga Bayern, and basically paraded players who did not play or only briefly played the day before.

As against Chemnitz, the lions were trailing 2 nil behind Rain in the friendly.

Marko Cosic (6th) and Johannes Müller (18th) shot the regional league leaders in the lead before Fabian Greilinger (19th) and Noel Niemann (53th) pulled parity for 1860.

Then came Owusu, who became the match winner with his converted penalty.

"It was a good test. Strong parallels to yesterday," said Koellner after the game.

"I am pleased that we showed a dominant game and turned it over. Sure, we invited the opponent to score twice, but we did pretty well then. Prince Owusu can continue like this." he said.

Prince Osei Owusu has featured 17 times scoring 3 goals and providing two goals in the German third tier.