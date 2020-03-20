2 hours ago

Black Stars and Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has joined the growing list of players and stars campaigning for Ghanaians to stay calm and observe the various protocols to safeguard our health.

The novel coronavirus has caused the suspension of many sporting,entertainment and other activities worldwide as it has left many people battling for their lives whiles others have also died.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it has infected 266,179 with 11,186 deaths while 90,603 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Friday 20th March 2020.

The midfielder urged everyone to think about his or her health and observe the laid down guidelines to help in winning this war.

VIDEO BELOW:

