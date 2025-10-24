2 hours ago

In a major breakthrough against human trafficking and cybercrime, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has dismantled a cross-border criminal network that trafficked dozens of young Nigerians into Ghana under false pretenses.

The police arrested five key suspects and rescued 57 victims during a coordinated operation at Adom Estates in Community 25, located in the Tema Metropolitan area of the Greater Accra Region.

The raid, carried out on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, followed weeks of intelligence-gathering by the CID’s Operations Unit after reports of suspicious activities within the residential enclave.

The suspects — identified as Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko — are alleged to have been masterminds behind a human trafficking and cyber-fraud syndicate with links extending to Nigeria.

Preliminary investigations, according to a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, the Public Relations Officer of the CID, revealed that the victims — aged between 18 and 26 years — were deceived with promises of lucrative employment and educational opportunities in Ghana.

Upon arrival, however, they were confined in a secured apartment and forced into online scams, including romance fraud, cryptocurrency fraud, and identity theft.

Police officials disclosed that the syndicate operated in secrecy, using sophisticated internet-enabled equipment to target unsuspecting victims globally.

During the raid, officers recovered 77 laptops, 38 mobile phones, two vehicles, three television sets, and several other devices believed to have been used in perpetrating cybercrime.

These items have been seized for forensic analysis to aid ongoing investigations.

Authorities have confirmed that all 57 victims — mostly young men and women — are now in safe custody and are being provided with medical care, counseling, and psychological support.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service and social welfare officials, underscoring a growing concern over the country’s vulnerability as a transit and destination point for human trafficking networks.