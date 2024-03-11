1 hour ago

Many single women want to find love and have a strong desire to share their lives with someone. You may wonder why you keep getting into toxic relationships with the wrong men, asking yourself, “What am I doing wrong in dating?” Healthy relationships seem to make life better and give the little things more meaning. It’s understandable to want a companion to laugh and cry with through life’s adventures, to wake up hearing the words “I love you.”

You may know in your heart of hearts that a relationship would greatly enhance the quality of your life. But what do you need to do to get serious about having a healthy relationship? If you’re not truly ready for a new relationship, you run the risk of falling into another unhealthy relationship. So, how will you be sure that you don’t just repeat toxic dating patterns with the wrong men?

Here are 6 toxic dating habits that keep amazing women single:

1. They’re not honest about their relationship experience

2. They want new love, not the right love

3. They aren’t willing to put themselves out there and take a risk

4. They repeat the same mistakes

5. They don’t get to know themselves before falling for someone new

6. They don’t live their life based on their own goals, values, and vision

Single women who are ready for love know what they want — and what they don’t want — in a relationship. Many times, they’ve had enough experience with toxic relationships that didn’t work out to know that they want a healthy relationship that lasts.A good sign that you’re ready for new love is when you’re happy single and okay being alone , but want to find the right partner to share your life with.Even if in your heart you’re ready to find new love, you still may not know where to look for a potential mate. You also realize that you can’t be certain you won’t start dating the wrong man again. Are you willing to take the risk Single women who are ready for a healthy relationship tend to feel strongly about not repeating the same mistakes. You won’t settle for investing precious time and energy into another toxic relationship with the wrong type of guy — that never lasts. Been there, done that.Before you begin dating or commit to a new relationship, you must understand all the unique aspects of who you are . Taking the time to gain clarity about your personality and pinpointing what you want in life prepares you for finding new love and forming healthy relationships that stand the test of time.This might be the first time you become familiar with yourself and begin to prize living your life based on your values , goals, and life vision. This shift in perspective is significant on so many levels, but primarily because it represents a core understanding that finding your “dream relationship” begins with you — from the inside out. You will never find a partner who will love, respect, and cherish you until you first feel the same way about yourself.

Taking this time to get relationship-ready will prevent you from falling back into repeating toxic relationships and dating patterns that have not worked for you in the past. Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to finding new love with the right man and fulfilling your desire to be in a successful, healthy relationship!

Source: Your Tango