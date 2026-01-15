32 minutes ago

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed grave concern over a surge in prank emergency calls, revealing that about 67,200 false calls were received in 2025 alone — including 1,400 in a single week and over 100 in one day.

The worrying figures were contained in the Service’s year-end performance report dated January 13, 2026, which warned that prank calls are diverting critical emergency resources and putting lives and property at serious risk by delaying responses to real emergencies.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2025, the Northern Region recorded:



377 fire outbreaks, up slightly from 373 in 2024



Property losses valued at GH¢159,081,662, more than double the GH¢68,217,224 recorded in 2024



An average of one fire incident every day



Two deaths were recorded from fire incidents in 2025



No fatalities from floods, drowning, bee invasion or height-related rescues



Four road traffic collisions were handled, resulting in one injury and two deaths, an improvement over 2024’s 20 injuries and four deaths



Domestic fires – 148



Commercial fires – 54



Electrical fires – 54



Bushfires – 14

Despite the higher losses, the Service said it achieved a major boost in property salvage, with items worth over GH¢150.6 billion saved in 2025, compared to about GH¢1.02 billion in 2024.The most common fire incidents were:The GNFS also raised concern about fires in uncompleted buildings, especially in new settlements, with 17 cases recorded in 2025 (about 4.5% of all fires).

Major causes included:



Faulty wiring and substandard electrical cables



Gas leakages and unattended cooking



Candles, mosquito coils and bush burning



Careless cigarette disposal



Unsafe welding and deliberate acts

Harsh harmattan conditions and poor compliance with fire safety measures were also cited as contributing factors.

The Service recorded 145 out-before-arrival cases in 2025, slightly up from 143 in 2024. While concerning, GNFS said this also suggests that public education is helping residents contain minor fires before firefighters arrive.

The Fire Service has appealed to residents to stop pranking emergency lines, especially 191 and 112, to ensure quick responses to real emergencies.

It also urged the public to:



Use gas and electrical appliances safely



Avoid naked flames in risky environments



Observe basic fire safety practices at home and work

As part of its prevention drive, GNFS announced a new initiative called “One Fire Officer, One School,” under which each fire officer will adopt a school to educate students and staff on fire safety by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to working with communities across the Northern Region to protect lives, property and livelihoods.