The recent passing of highlife titan Daddy Lumba in July 2025 has once again plunged Ghana into national mourning.

A cultural pillar whose music shaped generations, Lumba’s death serves as a solemn reminder of the icons the country has lost over the past five years.

Since 2020, Ghana has bid farewell to some of its most revered and beloved musicians — figures who not only entertained but also chronicled the social and emotional narratives of the nation.

Below is a chronological tribute to seven Ghanaian artists whose voices may be silent, but whose legacies continue to echo through the country’s musical heritage.

1. Kofi B – Passed in February 2020

Born Kofi Boakye Yiadom, Kofi B was one of highlife’s most emotive voices. Known for timeless songs like Mmobrowa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, and Koforidua Flowers, his sudden death on February 2, 2020, shocked fans across the country.

He collapsed shortly before a scheduled performance in Cape Coast and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. He was said to have suffered cardiac arrest.

His rich voice, socially conscious lyrics, and mellow melodies earned him a permanent place in Ghana’s highlife history.

2. Nana Tuffuor – Passed in June 2021

Known affectionately as “9-9-2-4,” Nana Tuffuor’s music blended love, wisdom, and spirituality.

Songs like Abeiku, Owuo sei fie, and Sika beba remain evergreen.

He died in Kumasi on June 15, 2021, after battling health complications.

Tuffuor’s mastery of lyrical storytelling and soulful instrumentation made him a staple in both homes and dance halls for decades.

3. Nana Ampadu – Passed in September 2021

A towering figure in Ghanaian music, Nana Kwame Ampadu is credited with composing more than 800 songs.

As the frontman of the African Brothers Band, his work combined highlife rhythms with poignant storytelling that tackled everything from politics to social norms.

He died on September 28, 2021, following a short illness, leaving behind a legacy unmatched in volume and influence. His music was not just entertainment — it was a chronicle of Ghanaian life.

4. A.B. Crentsil – Passed in July 2022

Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as A.B. Crentsil, was another cornerstone of the highlife genre. Renowned for hits like Juliana, Moses, and Atia, Crentsil was known for his humorous yet insightful approach to music.

He passed away on July 13, 2022, at the age of 79, after battling years of ill health. His death marked the loss of yet another foundational voice in Ghanaian music.

5. Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr. – Passed in May 2023

A prolific keyboardist, producer, and songwriter, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr. played a behind-the-scenes role in shaping the sound of many highlife greats.

He was the father of contemporary musician Akwaboah Jnr., and his influence spanned multiple generations.

He passed on May 15, 2023, after a period of illness. Akwaboah Snr.’s musicianship extended beyond performance — he arranged music for acts like Rex Omar, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi, cementing his legacy as one of Ghana’s most gifted music craftsmen.

6. Dada K.D. – Passed in May 2025

Known for his smooth voice and deeply emotional ballads, Dada Kwaku Duah, widely known as Dada K.D., passed away in May 2025.

Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, his romantic highlife tunes such as Fatia Fata Nkrumah, Odo me ne wua, and Somu Gye Me captured the hearts of many.

Though he battled illness privately, his death came as a surprise to many fans. Dada K.D. was known not just for his music but for his calm demeanor and gentlemanly brand of showmanship.

7. Daddy Lumba – Passed in July 2025

The most recent loss — and perhaps the most universally mourned — is Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known globally as Daddy Lumba. With a career spanning more than three decades, Lumba produced over 30 albums, many of which became instant classics.

His signature voice and unmatched versatility made him one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian music. He passed away in July 2025 following a protracted battle with spinal complications that reportedly led to paralysis. His passing marks the end of an era for the highlife genre.

Gone, But Never Forgotten

These fallen giants represent the soul of Ghanaian music — each one a storyteller, a historian, and a mirror to the society in which they lived.

Their songs provided joy, reflection, wisdom, and sometimes comfort during times of hardship.

Though their voices have been stilled by death, their impact is enduring.