23 hours ago

7 pilots are flying patrons of this year’s Kwahu Easter Paragliding festival which has set off in earnest in the Eastern Region.

Last year, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority engaged 13 pilots for the 2022 edition.

The experienced pilots were from the United States, Peru, Colombia, Japan and Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News, Team lead, Ed Stein said, “7 pilots, six of them are international, one of them is from Ghana, and we have two Ghanaian solo pilots with us too. There have been more improvements to the landfill which make pilots happy. I noticed there are a lot of buildings around Kwahu and construction is ongoing, things are getting bigger and better every single year. It’s a lifetime experience you will never ever forget, and you will not forget coming to Kwahu for Easter”.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority launched the 2023 edition of the annual Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival at Atibie on the Odweanoma Mountain.

The authority also used the opportunity to launch the Experience Ghana Share Ghana project which also seeks to boost the country’s domestic drive.

Delivering the Keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Deputy Minister Mark Okraku Mantey revealed that the ministry’s tourism agenda is on course.

“We will also play our part as a government to fix some of the roads towards this place very soon. Let’s make this year Kwahu festival incident-free. Tourism is a marketing environment which everyone can benefit from, and the ministry’s tourism agenda is on the course,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South Emmanuel Attah Ofori said the annual Kwahu Easter Festival will further boost the local economy.

“The tourism potential of Kwahu Ridge has skyrocketed. The municipality is proud to be part of this laudable event. The festival has brought economic growth to the municipality. It’s our wish that the subsequent festival will be greater than this year. I will admonish all and sundry to take photos of the events and post them online for the world to see the beautiful serenity of Kwahu mountains in order to attract more investors and businesses,” Mr. Atta Ofori remarked.

The Eastern Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, Seth Kwame Acheampong told Citi News that they have put in place new strategies to improve the safety of patrons.

Source: citifmonline