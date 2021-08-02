3 hours ago

Infidelity is the worst crime one could commit in a relationship. When it comes to light, infidelity completely sabotages the relationship and hurts the other partner greatly. It affects their confidence and self-worth greatly and might even push them into depression. Thus, in order to be on the safer side, it is always good to know the signs that indicate cheating. This way, you can mentally and emotionally prepare yourself for the worst. Here is a look at 7 signs your wife is cheating on you.

She doesn’t do the little things anymore

The little things are the healthiest part of any relationship. Making each other tea in the morning, kissing goodbye before work, giving compliments, and showing appreciation is key to a long-lasting and happy relationship. When your wife has stopped doing the little things she used to do, it might be a sign of her cheating. In addition, even if she is not cheating, it’s a sign she is unhappy in the relationship.

​Increased request for privacy

If your wife is being more and more secretive with her gadgets like mobile or laptop, she is likely to be cheating. Signs of female infidelity include leaving the room when taking a phone call, being overly possessive of her phone, and frequently deleting history on her phone, laptop, or tablet. If your partner is not open with her devices the way that she used to be, it may be because she is hiding something from you.

You spend less time together

Spending time together as a couple is what helps you form a bond. Whether you are headed out for date night or spending time with a group of mutual friends, spending time with each other is important. If you are spending significantly less time together than you used to, it is a sign she is cheating. At the very least, this is one of the prominent signs of infidelity in a woman, which shows she is no longer interested in you and maybe chasing after someone else.

She suddenly spends a lot of time at work

When your wife starts staying late at the office, it’s either a sign she is extremely committed to her job or that she is extremely committed to someone else. The problem is bigger if her work seems to be taking her away for the weekends or overnight for work activities when it never did before.

​She has new friends

Building new contacts and social circles do not imply your wife is cheating on you. But her behaviour about them does carry signs your wife is cheating on you. For example, she is spending time with new friends but doesn’t want to introduce you to them. This is definitely one of the warning signs of a cheating partner.

​She has changed her appearance

If your significant other suddenly start exercising and eating healthier, that could be a sign that they are trying to appear more attractive to someone. Especially if your significant other looks the same around you, but significantly better for work or certain social events.

​She is not interested in sex anymore

When it comes to female infidelity signs, not wanting to have sex is a big one. When your wife starts showing a lack of interest or enthusiasm in your sex life there is a chance she may be creating a bond elsewhere.