About 70 people have been trapped after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed.

At least 32 people have been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Hotel, officials say.

Videos posted online show emergency workers combing through the building’s wreckage in the southern province of Fujian.

It is not clear what caused the collapse.

It happened at about 7:30pm local time (11:30am Ghana time).

Chinese state media says the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility monitoring people who had had close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel reportedly opened in 2018 and had 80 guest rooms.

As of Friday, Fujian province had 296 cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, 10,819 people have been placed under observation because they have been in close contact with someone infected.