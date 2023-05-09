WhatsApp picks up voice even when not in use.

2 hours ago

Many users of the popular WhatsApp application have reported voice recording while users were not using it.

This has raised concerns about user data privacy due to the background of Zuckerberg's company.

Such reports have been going on for weeks and have become more viral when their phones have Android 12 or after receiving this version.

"Privacy indicators" basically add a small green notification to the top right corner of the screen when a sensitive permission (microphone or camera access) is used.

But many WhatsApp users have noticed that the small green dot with a microphone is still active even after exiting or closing the app.

Under normal conditions, the icon should only be active when using the device.

For example, in the case of the microphone, the green dot will appear when you record voice notes, make video calls, etc.

However, after checking the Permission History section in Android settings, some users have discovered that WhatsApp has accessed the microphone in the background.

Some related reports come from users of Google Pixel smartphones (including the Pixel 7 series).

However, there are also reports from users of Samsung Galaxy devices (including the Galaxy S23 series) and others.