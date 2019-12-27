1 hour ago

Cherono’s remains were taken to Siloam Hospital morgue

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of a 79-year-old woman whose body was found in her compound on Christmas Day.

She was fatally murdered in Kimasian Village in Londiani, Kericho County.

Jane Cherono’s head was found severed from her body on Wednesday evening. It remains unclear who killed her, or why she was murdered.

Her body and head were found strewn 100 meters from her house.

Cherono’s remains were taken to Siloam Hospital morgue.

Londiani OCPD Musa Kongoli confirmed the incident to K24 Digital, saying the septuagenarian was last seen in public at 3pm Wednesday.

“We have begun investigations into the shocking incident,” he said.

K24 Digital