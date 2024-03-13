4 hours ago

About eight people have been reported dead in a ghastly accident at Nkenkasu on the Offinso-Techiman Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

About 14 passengers also sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical care at the Nkensasu government hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman respectively.

It involved a Youtong bus from Garu to Kumasi with registration number EN 3827-23 and a truck loaded with meat with registration number GE 5697-23.

The victims according to reports include five men and three women.

The cause is however not known.