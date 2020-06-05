36 minutes ago

About 80 Ghanaians have been left homeless and out of work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has resulted in the Dubai police offering them temporary accommodation while awaiting repatriation flights from the government of the West African country.

Police in the Asian country found about 77 men and three women sleeping in a park in the city's Satwa district which resulted in a swoop for criminal activity.

But the police discovered that all the people were from Ghana but had lost their jobs following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which left them stranded and unable to go home.

A few of them arrived in Dubai just days before the country's borders were unexpectedly shut on 19 March because of the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Others were just tourists who could not find return flights after the airport was closed which left them stranded with no money to pay for their accommodation.

A few were located at Ghana's consulate, where dozens had gathered on Sunday and Monday to ask for help for them to be able to return to the West African country but for more than one month no help came.

This resulted in the Dubai Police intervening to find them temporary accommodation while reaching out to the Ghana consulate in Dubai to look for options for their citizens.

Dubai Police found a temporary accommodation site in the neighboring city of Jebel Ali before they were transferred to a new site in Al Quoz.

"We wanted to help solve this problem because we know many of them have lost their jobs or are on visit visas," a Dubai Police spokesman said.

"After we were alerted of their situation, we transported about 40 or 50 of them to accommodation where they could sleep.

"We are in contact with the embassy and consulate to help these people."

The Jebel Ali site is a series of air-conditioned tents, where officers said the group could stay until their embassy was able to help them.

When pictures of the group sleeping in the park emerged on social media, residents from across the city delivered food and water to help.

Moses, a father of five, was one of the men given accommodation.

“Now we have food and drink and a safe place to rest,” Moses said.

And by Wednesday afternoon the full group, including 77 men and three women, were transferred to a new site in Al Quoz.

Officers said they were in contact with Ghana's consulate, where dozens had gathered on Sunday and Monday to ask for help.

The homeless hope to return to Ghana when it begins repatriation flights.