3 hours ago

UD Almeria, a top-flight Spanish club, is reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed from Real Mallorca.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Real Mallorca since joining the club in 2018. Despite their promotion and relegation between the Spanish top-flight and the second tier in recent years, Mohammed has remained an integral figure for the team.

However, this season he struggled to secure a regular starting position and often came off the bench in most matches.

He made a total of 30 appearances across all competitions, with 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

Reports suggest that UD Almeria has shown strong interest in the versatile midfielder and is eager to secure his services for the upcoming season.

The Rojiblancos narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 17th in the league standings, and are looking to strengthen their squad for the next campaign.