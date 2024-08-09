53 minutes ago

Nations FC has announced the acquisition of promising forward Moses Opoku from Glorious United.

The 18-year-old, who is currently a first-year student at T.I AMASS in Kumasi, joins the Abrankese-based club on a permanent deal.

Opoku is the latest high school student to make the jump to the Ghana Premier League, following in the footsteps of Rocky Dwamena and Foster Apetorgbor.

Dwamena, who also hails from T.I AMASS, made his Premier League debut while still in school, and Apetorgbor earned his move to Nsoatreman FC after impressive performances in inter-school competitions.

The addition of Opoku is part of Nations FC's strategy to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Abrankese outfit, which finished seventh in their debut Ghana Premier League season, is looking to improve upon that performance.

Opoku’s development at Nations FC is anticipated to be a key component in the club’s plans as they prepare for a competitive new season.

The Ghana Premier League is set to kick off in September, and Nations FC is actively seeking top talent to enhance their roster and make a significant impact.