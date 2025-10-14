5 hours ago

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, with the Bournemouth forward’s form in the 2025/26 Premier League season attracting renewed interest from top clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite heavy summer interest, Semenyo signed a new deal keeping him at Bournemouth until 2030, giving the club full control over his future. The contract reportedly includes a release clause, though its specifics remain undisclosed.

Transfer Valuation and Market Position



January valuation: £90–£100 million



Expected summer drop: ~£70 million



No public release clause — Bournemouth holds leverage



Club stance: Managing director has ruled out a winter sale

Liverpool’s pursuit is reportedly being driven by key figures within the club, who view Semenyo as an ideal addition to bolster attacking depth.

Semenyo has contributed to nine (9) goals in seven Premier League games for Bournemouth this season, scoring six times and registering three assists.

Semenyo’s performances — including a brace against Liverpool — have elevated his profile, with only Erling Haaland outscoring him in the league.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes reportedly has prior connections with Bournemouth, potentially giving the Reds an edge in negotiations. With the club already investing heavily in forwards like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, Semenyo could offer tactical flexibility and explosive pace.