3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has issued a firm statement regarding foreign-born players reportedly reconsidering their international allegiance to Ghana following the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to 3Sports, Addo addressed speculation surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, both born in England, stressing that past refusals to represent Ghana will be taken into account.

“There are players I have been chasing since 2021, who didn’t reply to our calls or want to come… now we are at the World Cup, so you want to come — that’s a different matter.”

Addo emphasized that national pride and commitment are non-negotiable pillars of squad selection:

“Ghana should always have a certain pride… We have very good unity, and we don’t want to destroy it by bringing in players who don’t have commitment.”

His comments reflect a broader effort to preserve team cohesion, especially as Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance.

Addo’s Legacy and Leadership



2022 World Cup: Led Ghana to Qatar



2026 World Cup: Qualified with 25 points from 10 matches



Philosophy: Merit, unity, and national pride over opportunism

With the group-stage draw set for December 5, Addo appears focused on building a squad that reflects Ghana’s values, not just its ambitions.