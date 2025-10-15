Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has issued a firm statement regarding foreign-born players reportedly reconsidering their international allegiance to Ghana following the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to 3Sports, Addo addressed speculation surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, both born in England, stressing that past refusals to represent Ghana will be taken into account.
“There are players I have been chasing since 2021, who didn’t reply to our calls or want to come… now we are at the World Cup, so you want to come — that’s a different matter.”
Addo emphasized that national pride and commitment are non-negotiable pillars of squad selection:
“Ghana should always have a certain pride… We have very good unity, and we don’t want to destroy it by bringing in players who don’t have commitment.”
His comments reflect a broader effort to preserve team cohesion, especially as Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance.
Addo’s Legacy and Leadership
- 2022 World Cup: Led Ghana to Qatar
- 2026 World Cup: Qualified with 25 points from 10 matches
- Philosophy: Merit, unity, and national pride over opportunism
With the group-stage draw set for December 5, Addo appears focused on building a squad that reflects Ghana’s values, not just its ambitions.
