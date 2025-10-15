2 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has hailed Benjamin Asare as “a really good goalkeeper,” following the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper’s remarkable rise to prominence with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 33-year-old made his debut in March against Chad, and has since become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, delivering five clean sheets in six appearances — the best defensive record among African qualifiers.

“His strength is definitely on the line. Short blocking and on the line. There’s still room to improve, but I think he’s growing from game to game,” Addo told 3Sports.

Addo revealed that Asare’s intensity and leadership during a key training session ultimately convinced the technical team to hand him the starting role:

“He had this self-consciousness. He was pushing the players, organising, doing everything he could to win this training match. This really convinced us.”

Asare’s journey — from Great Olympics to Hearts of Oak, and now to the global stage — reflects a story of resilience, maturity, and earned trust.

With Ghana set for its fifth World Cup appearance, Asare is expected to anchor the defense as the Black Stars aim to make a strong impression on the global stage.