Headline: Lawyer for Akosua Serwaa Accuses Daddy Lumba’s Family Head of Fueling Widowship Dispute

Story:

William Kusi, counsel for Akosua Serwaa, has accused the head of Daddy Lumba’s family of being the primary cause of the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the late Highlife legend’s widowship and funeral arrangements.

Speaking to journalists after Thursday’s court sitting, Kusi confirmed that the injunction application filed by his client — seeking to halt the funeral of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba — has been adjourned to October 28, 2025.

In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the lawyer said his team was working to correct what he described as falsehoods being circulated after the musician’s passing.

“Those who started the propaganda are now coiling because the truth is coming out,” Kusi stated. “Unfortunately, there are new developments that are not yet public, but we’ll ensure that justice prevails.”

“She is disappointed; she wished it never came to this,” he said. “But when letters are written to deny you your rights as a wife, you cannot simply ignore it. That is what triggered everything.”

“I have the sister of Daddy Lumba here, and she represented Akosua Serwaa in court. That shows the love some family members still have for her,” he added.

When asked about his client’s emotional well-being, Kusi explained that Akosua Serwaa was distraught but felt compelled to act because of how she had been treated by the family head.Kusi further disclosed that one ofattended the court session in solidarity with Akosua Serwaa — a gesture he said reflects that parts of the family still hold affection for her.The case, which seeks to determine the lawful surviving spouse of the late music icon, continues to draw national attention ahead of its next hearing.