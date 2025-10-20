11 minutes ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it is intensifying its anti-corruption campaign, with several ongoing cases returning to court and new prosecutions expected before the end of 2025.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 19, 2025, the OSP said the reopening of the courts after their annual break marks the resumption of multiple corruption-related trials currently being pursued on behalf of the public.

The agency added that it plans to file additional cases in the last quarter of the year as part of efforts to hold individuals and institutions accountable for financial and administrative misconduct.

“With the courts resuming from vacation, these are the cases the OSP is actively prosecuting on your behalf, with more cases to be filed in the last quarter of the year. Earlier this year, seven individuals were convicted through plea bargains,” the statement read.

The OSP highlighted that the seven convictions secured earlier in 2025 through plea bargains demonstrate steady progress in its mandate to combat corruption and related offences in both the public and private sectors.

The announcement reinforces the OSP’s renewed commitment to transparency and justice as it continues to pursue some of the country’s most high-profile corruption cases.