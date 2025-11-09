30 minutes ago

The Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced 26-year-old Eric Asamoah to 16 years' imprisonment for sodomizing a seven-year-old boy at Mankessim

According to a police release, Eric Asamoah pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement, and he was convicted on his own plea by Her Honour Nana Aba Quaiba Nunoo.

He has since been sent to the Ankaful prison to begin his sentence.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Sartey, the accused, Asamoah, who resides in the same area as the victim at Nananom, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality, has repeatedly defiled the boy on countless occasions whenever the area was quiet.

He added that the victim confided in his father about his ordeal in the hands of Asamoah when he fell sick, which led to his arrest on Monday, November 3, 2025

The victim, who is currently on admission for days at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital, is responding to treatment.