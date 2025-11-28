4 hours ago

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has interdicted six of its officers for professional misconduct following the circulation of a viral video showing them verbally abusing a senior officer during an official assignment.

In a statement released by the Service, it was confirmed that the affected senior officer, who identified himself as a Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOL), was travelling as a passenger in a commercial vehicle when the confrontation occurred.

The incident reportedly happened on November 25, 2025, at the Offinso In-land Checkpoint, where the officers were on duty. Footage from the scene revealed acts of verbal aggression, indiscipline, and blatant disrespect towards the superior officer—conduct the Service described as inconsistent with the ethics and standards of the GIS.

The Immigration Service stressed that the behaviour captured in the video represents a serious violation of the Ghana Immigration Service Code of Conduct and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to discipline, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) stated that professionalism, respect for authority, and integrity remain the cornerstone of the institution, and any action that threatens these principles will be dealt with firmly.

GIS further announced that a full-scale investigation has been initiated into the incident, and appropriate sanctions will be applied in accordance with the Ghana Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245).

The Service issued an apology to the general public for the embarrassment caused by the incident and assured citizens that steps are being taken to preserve public trust through strict enforcement of discipline and accountability.

The public will be duly informed of the outcome of the investigation upon its completion.