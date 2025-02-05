7 hours ago

Nine outstanding players were adjudged NASCO men of the match of their respective matches, on a gloomy match week 19, characterised by violence.

The week's action on the pitch, was marred by the unfortunate murder of a fan of Asante Kotoko, following the match between hosts, Nsoatreman and the visiting Asante Kotoko.

The controversial match ended 1:0 in favour of Nsoatreman defeated Kumasi Asante, with Gabriel Bonnah scoring the only goal of the match. However, it was Osei Bonsu of Nsoatreman who was adjudged the NASCO man of the match, thus picking the prize.

The opening match of Week 19 was in Accra on Friday, where Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Heart of lions by a lone goal to nil. Mawuli Wayo scored the only goal and was as well awarded the NASCO Man of the match award.

On Sunday, Nations FC lost 2-1 to Young Apostles. However, despite losing, Quansah of Nations FC was named the NASCO Man of the Match award.

In Bibiani, Goldstars and Samartex ended their game in a goalless draw. Emmanuel Kobi was named the Nasco Man of the match.

Vision FC defeated Accra Lions 2-1 against Accra lions, with Sokpoli and Akansase scoring for the home side and Isaac Agyemang for the away side.

Goal scorer Emmanuel Akansase was named the NASCO man of the match winner.

Karela defeated Berekum Chelsea 2:1. Alhassan Adamu scored a brace for Karela, while Kwasi Ofosu scored the only goal for Berekum Chelsea. Alhassan Adamu's remarkable performance was rewarded with the NASCO man of the match prize.

Dreams FC defeated Holy Star by two goals to one. Abdul Razak SALIFU, who scored Deeam's first goal, was named the NASCO man of the match.

Hosts Aduana Stars defeated Bechem United 1:0, with Kelvin Obeng getting the only goal of the match, as well as the NASCO man of the match award.

And finally, In Tarkwa, Medeama won 1:0 against Legon Cities. Nurudeen Abdulai scored the only goal and was also named the NASCO man of the. match winner.

Each of the nine winners took home a NASCO men's grooming set and a phone as their prizes.