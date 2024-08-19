8 hours ago

In a tender celebration of true love’s perseverance, Ibrahim Mbogo, 95, and Tabitha Wangui, 90, finally said “I do” on Sunday, August 18, at a picturesque white wedding.

The Kenyan couple, who first locked eyes six decades ago, beamed with joy as they exchanged vows at a charming church ceremony. Their heartwarming union was reported by local media, Citizen Digital on Monday.

“We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?” Mbogo was quoted as saying outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

“We deliberated together and decided it would be great if we did a white wedding, we know in our Kikuyu custom that we are legally married, but since we are also Christians, we decided to do a church wedding.”

The groom wore a smart grey suit and silver tie for their special day, while his new bride was dressed in a white hat with a cream brocade jacket over a white outfit.

Asked about their secret, Wangui told Citizen Digital: “Women, you must respect your husbands, if you do that, then you will live as we have.

“Don’t do any wrong, and when you do, just apologise and seek forgiveness.”

Source: GraphicOnline