In comparison to watching live matches on television or keeping up with the latest football news, football betting is a great way to actively participate in matches. But before you start looking for the best betting tips for today, it’s important to get some basic football betting knowledge down first.

If you want the full rundown on everything you need to know about online football betting, you’ve to the right place. In this guide, you’ll be getting a lot of pro-tips on how to start your online betting career. From learning how to spot the best online betting sites, tips, and betting options.

With this guide, you’ll be able to get the essentials down and start your betting career off on the right foot. Keep in mind, betting smart is the key to success in the online betting world. If you want to learn how to make all the betting moves, keep on reading.

Pro-tips for football betting newbies

To get started, there are a few basic things that you need to always keep in mind when betting on a game. Here are some invaluable tips that you should never lose sight of no matter how big you make in online betting.

It’s best to keep things as simple as possible

A major rookie mistake is taking on more than you can handle. Online betting newbies tend to overcomplicate things. Keep it clear and simple.

When you’re first starting and have very little experience with how things work during a bet, take it slow. Don’t bet on too many wagers or follow bets you barely understand.

Take baby steps

Remember to pace yourself. By taking things step-by-step, you’ll be able to learn the ropes without making any costly betting mistakes. When you casually place bets without much thought, the odds are likely to be against you.

Just like learning how to play the guitar, betting requires practice. You need to take on small bets first before going after complicated ones. With experience and more knowledge, you’ll be able to gain more in the future.

Don’t go beyond your means

Going beyond your budget will not do you any good. Yes, it’s exciting to win big. A huge loss, however, isn’t so exciting. Throughout your betting career, no matter how much of a pro you become, always spend within your means.

As you progress as a bettor, give yourself a budget that you can afford. A budget that you can afford to lose without regret.

How do you find the best betting site?

Looking for the ‘best’ bookmaker is quite a subject. The ‘best’ option for one might not be the best for the other. Instead of focusing on the ‘best’ betting site, focus on looking for the right betting site for you. One that caters to your betting needs. To help you find the right betting sites, here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

The online betting site’s reliability

When your money is on the line, the very first thing you need to prioritize is your online safety. Time and time again people have become victims of cybercrimes one way or the other. Before just trusting any betting site with your bank credentials, make sure that they’re reliable.

There are a few ways to check for a betting site’s legitimacy. Here are the top best ways to identify a reliable betting site.

Proof of license

A website’s proof of license to operate is one of the first things you should look out for. Once you get on the site, you’ll be able to locate their license either on the main page itself, terms and conditions page, or ‘About us’ page. Look around and give their license a read.

Lock icon

The lock icon next to the website’s URL indicates whether you’re under a secure encrypted connection. If you see a red unlocked icon next to the URL take it as your cue to leave. If you see a locked icon, you’re in the clear.

Customer feedback

The best way to find a reliable betting site is by looking at other people’s experience with their services. A quick search online can give you all the answers you need. Or ask online betting communities for any recommendations. By doing so, you’ll be able to get a better idea of which site has what you’re looking for.

The online betting site’s performance

Aside from ensuring your online safety, you also need to consider the site’s performance. Weigh in what each betting site can offer you and narrow it down to your most desired. To help you out, here are some things to keep in when it comes to a site’s performability.

User experience and functionality

A website’s user experience can say a lot about a website.



Is the interface easy to navigate through?



Is the site laggy?



On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the site’s ease of use?

Other questions to consider

Here are some other important website functions you need to consider:

Language options:

Are these sites offered in your preferred language?

Payment methods:

Do they offer reliable and your preferred payment method?

Mobile experience:

Is the website mobile-friendly? Should you consider looking for a site that has a mobile app?

It’s all about a smart gameplan

To make sure that you’re starting your online betting career on the right foot, take the time and learn these few tips. Strategizing with smart betting moves will help you gain high at the end. So, pace yourself and level up your gameplan as you go.