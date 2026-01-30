10 hours ago

Former Ghana Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Tony Aidoo, has questioned the character and suitabikity of Kennedy Agyapong to be President of Ghana.

Kennedy is one of five people contesting the NPP's Presidential primary tomorrow to select the party's Flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Assesimg the five candidates on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Friday December 30 on the primary, Dr. Tony Aidoo faulted Tony Aidoo incendiary character and even asked him to withdraw from the race because he is not fit to be President.

“So far among the candidates, personally, I think Kennedy Agyapong should opt out,” Dr. Tony Aidoo said. .

Dr Aidoo argued that Kennedy Agyapong lacks the temperament and decency expected of a presidential candidate.

“We don't want a braggart who lies about people to be our president. He is not presidential material," Dr. Tony Aidoo added.

Kennedy Agyapong's documented use of intemprate and vulgar language, as well as his public feuds with pastors and women, have been used to variously to question his suitability to lead the NPP and Ghana.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP and former Minister for Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, MP and former Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, are the other contestants.