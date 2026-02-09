1 hour ago

Ten years after the tragic death of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Kofi Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah Adu—widely known as JB Danquah—his wife and family have paid an emotional tribute, reflecting on a life defined by faith, service, and unwavering principles.

In a statement released to mark the anniversary on Monday, February 9, the family said the passage of time has done little to dull the sense of loss, noting that JB Danquah’s influence remains deeply woven into their everyday lives.

They remembered him as a man whose life revolved around God, family, community, and country—someone who carried himself with humility, discipline, and quiet strength, and whose warmth and smile left a lasting impression on all who encountered him.

“Your principles still shape our decisions. Your wisdom continues to lead us. Your life remains our compass,” the family wrote, underscoring how his character and leadership continue to inspire them years after his passing.

The tribute also expressed appreciation to God for the years they were privileged to share with him, while reaffirming their commitment to preserving his legacy not merely through remembrance, but by living out the values he championed.

JB Danquah, born on July 2, 1965, was in his first term as Member of Parliament when he was brutally killed in his home on February 9, 2016—an incident that stunned the nation and ignited widespread demands for justice.

A decade on, he is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ivy, his daughters Anima and Adobea, and the Heward-Mills, Jones-Quartey, and extended families, as well as by constituents and Ghanaians who continue to honour his contribution to public life.

As the family marks this solemn milestone, their message is clear: JB Danquah’s life may have been cut short, but his ideals, example, and service to Ghana remain timeless.