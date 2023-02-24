1 hour ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the leakage of the Auditor-General's (AG) report to the media before it gets to Parliament is a ‘bad practice’ that must cease.

He blamed the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo for setting that bad precedent before leaving office.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu noted that, worldwide, Auditor-Generals work closely with parliament and not the media – as being practised in Ghana.

“After their investigation, they submit a report to Parliament, but in our case, they [AG] will give the report to the media before it even gets to parliament,” he said.

“Domelevo started this, because of his rift with the government if you spoke about it it was as if you didn't support him, but what he started was not good for our democracy."

“The Auditor-general’s report is not complete until parliament approves,” he told host Akwesi Aboagye.

