16 hours ago

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars F.C., Fritz Schmid, has called on supporters to focus on the team’s commitment and hard work rather than expecting an assured title defence in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Matchday 25 fixture against Young Apostles F.C. in Wenchi, the Swiss tactician stressed that his primary expectation from the players is to deliver maximum effort in every game.

“The fans should expect that the team always, always in any game, give their maximum effort,” Schmid said.

‎“I think the fans have had the opportunity to see that. That is why they continue to give us their full support. Everybody is trying to push hard, but we also know there are a lot of opponents chasing the top position.”

The defending champions currently sit second on the league table with 45 points, just one point behind leaders Medeama SC.

‎Gold Stars head into the weekend’s match in strong form, having won their last four league games, including an impressive 2–1 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak.

‎Despite their momentum, the title race remains highly competitive. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are also within touching distance in third and fourth place, keeping the pressure firmly on the league’s frontrunners.

With several teams still in contention, Schmid believes maintaining consistency and effort will be key as the season enters a decisive stage.