6 hours ago

One common advice most parents give their daughters is to make sure they submit to their husbands at all times without any hassle.

This has made some men take advantage of this because most of them use the Biblical allusion that says women are supposed to be submissive. Well, Manasseh Azure believes that submission is not one-way traffic.

According to the award-winning Journalist, a man who doesn’t know how to submit to his wife doesn’t deserve a submissive wife.

"A man who can’t submit to his wife is not worth his wife’s submission. Like love, submission should not be a one-way traffic." He wrote on Facebook.

He furthered that most couples are supposed to be servants to each other without one feeling more superior and doing that will sustain the marriage and reduce the rate of divorces in Ghana.

