2 hours ago

Famous actress and reality star, Lilian Afegbai has stated that a man who does not own a house and car before settling down is not serious in life.

She said this on Toke Makinwa's show, 'Toke Moments'.

According to Lilian, she is a successful woman and would expect her man to match her energy.

She added that buying a house in Nigeria does not require having lots of money as she is already making down payments for her own home.

Lilian is an alumnus of Big Brother Africa.

